Don’t take part in Opposition’s meetings, state directs officers

Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued a government resolution (GR) stating that it is not expected of the government officials to be a part of the meetings and officials visits organised by the leaders of Opposition (LoP) in the state legislature. The decision by the Uddhav Thackeray-led government overturned the decision taken by the erstwhile Devendra Fadnavis-government in August 2018, which had made it compulsory for state officials to remain present in such meetings called by LoPs and member of parliament (MP), members of legislative Assembly (MLA) or members of state legislative council (MLC).

The decision also comes after the leader of Opposition in the legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis toured Raigad and Ratnagiri districts after Cyclone Nisarga and his visits to various parts of the state to review the Covid-19 situation. Leader of Opposition in the legislative council Pravin Darekar too has visited various Covid care centres and hospitals.

The GR issued on Tuesday directed officials to follow the guidelines issued by the Fadnavis government on March 11, 2016. “The ministers in the government have the powers to oversee the administrative work of a department, organise meetings of the department-concerned, or call them for meetings, and give them orders or instructions after due consultation. However, leader of Opposition in the Assembly and legislative council, who have the rank of a minister, do not have these powers. Therefore, government officers are not expected to be a part of the meetings or visits organised by such non-governmental members, MPs, MLAs, MLCs,” the GR stated.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticised the decision and said it is akin to strangulating democracy. BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said that instead of taking the Opposition along at a time of such a calamity, the government has decided to “ban” the meetings organised by the Opposition.

In a statement, the BJP spokesperson targeted chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and said, “In these times [of pandemic], it was expected of the ministers to tour the state and check the ground realities. But the chief minister is not showing the courage to even roam in Mumbai. In this scenario, the Opposition has to see the measures adopted and bring its shortcomings before the government. It seems that the chief minister fears that the shortcomings of the government will come to light by the tours of Devendra Fadnavis and Pravin Darekar, therefore, the government has taken the decision that would dent the democracy.”