Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Downpour slows down traffic in city

Downpour slows down traffic in city

Traffic movement across south Mumbai was affected as waterlogging was reported at many areas after heavy rains on Tuesday morning.Madhukar Pandey joint commissioner of police...

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 23:41 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Traffic movement across south Mumbai was affected as waterlogging was reported at many areas after heavy rains on Tuesday morning.

Madhukar Pandey joint commissioner of police (traffic), said, “Due to heavy rains, traffic movement is slow at seven locations.”

According to the Mumbai traffic department, waterlogging at Worli Naka, Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Marg, Rakhangi petrol pump in Worli, near Sardar Hotel in Lalbaug, outside Sobo Central in Haji Ali, and near Mahalakshmi temple caused traffic snarls in these areas.

The road outside Byculla police station and Hindmata slip road were closed, and traffic was diverted onto the bridges at both locations, said traffic police.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Don’t taunt people who are happy on social media: Gauahar Khan
Jul 29, 2020 01:48 IST
Disclosing names of Covid-19 patients puts them at risk of victimisation: HC
Jul 29, 2020 01:46 IST
State differs monsoon session of Maharashtra legislature to September 7
Jul 29, 2020 01:45 IST
57% from slums in 3 wards have Covid antibodies, finds BMC’s sero survey
Jul 29, 2020 01:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.