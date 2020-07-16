Sections
Home / Mumbai News / DRI seizes 635kg cannabis worth ₹1 crore

DRI seizes 635kg cannabis worth ₹1 crore

Mumbai zonal Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials with the help of their Nagpur unit seized 635kg of cannabis worth nearly ₹1 crore from a tempo and arrested three...

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 01:14 IST

By Vijay Kumar Yadav,

Mumbai zonal Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials with the help of their Nagpur unit seized 635kg of cannabis worth nearly ₹1 crore from a tempo and arrested three people in Nagpur on Wednesday. Investigations revealed that the consignment was being smuggled from Odisha and was set to be delivered either in Pune or Mumbai.

Acting on inputs, DRI officials intercepted the tempo which was escorted by another vehicle in which the accused were seated.

The three accused — Ishwar Jalinder Disale, Kiran Balu Sathe and Maruti Rajendra Jare — were moving ahead of the tempo to look for nakabandi so that they could timely divert the route.

The three arrested accused claimed they were involved in the racket for monetary gains. However, they did not reveal much information about the kingpin. They have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and were remanded in judicial custody till July 29 by a Nagpur court.



“We are shocked how a group involved in drug smuggling was moving freely from one state to another during lockdown. This is not possible without influence. We are probing how they managed to pass through various police checks,” said an official part of the investigation.

Another official said they have recently seen an unusual trend of rise in instances of cannabis smuggling. Pune customs, too, seized huge quantity of cannabis recently.

Anti-narcotics agencies are looking into this trend and checking if the rise in demands of cannabis is due to unavailability of other drugs due to lockdown.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Fadnavis asks CM to withdraw order to appoint administrators to gram panchayats
Jul 16, 2020 01:16 IST
CBSE Class 10 results: Chandigarh government schools continue to improve results
Jul 16, 2020 01:14 IST
DRI seizes 635kg cannabis worth ₹1 crore
Jul 16, 2020 01:14 IST
Students can submit caste certificate in six months
Jul 16, 2020 01:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.