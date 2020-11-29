Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Driver rescued after 2 hours of container toppling at Mumbra bypass

Driver rescued after 2 hours of container toppling at Mumbra bypass

Due to the narrow bypass road, the driver lost control of the vehicle near Uday Nagar on Mumbra bypass road, and fell 250 feet deep in the valley beside the road

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 00:05 IST

By Anamika Gharat,

Rescue work in progress after a container toppled at Mumbra bypass road. (HT Photo)

The driver of a container was stuck for more than two hours inside the vehicle after it toppled at Mumbra bypass on Saturday afternoon.

The driver was rescued after the fire brigade and disaster management cell arrived two hours after the incident occurred at 12.40 pm. He escaped with injuries on his legs.

According to Mumbra police, the driver Brijlal Jaiswal, 40, was going from Bhiwandi to Nhava Sheva. The container was filled with tar. He was not speeding. However, due to the narrow bypass road, he lost control of the vehicle near Uday Nagar on Mumbra bypass road, and fell 250 feet deep in the valley beside the road.

Regional Disaster Management officer, Santosh Kadam, said, “As the container fell down 250 feet, the driver’s cabin was crushed. The driver tried to escape but his legs got stuck. After reaching the spot with the fire brigade team, we realised that we have to break and cut the cabin partially. Accordingly, our team started the rescue operations, cut the cabin and rescued the driver after two hours. Luckily the container didn’t fall on the houses that were just near the accident spot. The container is still on the spot and not yet removed.”

The driver has been admitted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa.

