Drug case: Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash fails to turn up at NCB office in Mumbai; bizman arrested from Bandra

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 23:18 IST

By Manish K Pathak,

Actor Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash, who was to join the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) investigation, did not appear at the NCB office on Wednesday. Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede said, “Prakash did not come for inquiry and NCB will wait for her to respond to the summons.”

On Tuesday, an NCB team searched Prakash’s residence in Versova, where she was not present. During the search, the agency found 1.7 grams of hashish and three bottles of Cannabidiol (CBD) oil.

Meanwhile, NCB on Wednesday arrested businessman Nikhil Saldanha, 30, from Bandra in connection with its probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Saldanha was in touch with South African national and alleged drug supplier, Agisilaos Demetriades. Saldanha is believed to have bought drugs from Demetriades and was arrested for consumption of marijuana. The total number of arrested accused in the case so far is 25, said Wankhede.

