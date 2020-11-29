Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Drug racket bust: DRI arrests three with heroin worth ₹2 crore in Mumbai

Drug racket bust: DRI arrests three with heroin worth ₹2 crore in Mumbai

Mumbai zone officials of the Directorate of Revenue intelligence (DRI) have seized around 400 grams of heroin worth about ₹2 crore which was smuggled in India through a courier parcel from South Africa.

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 00:08 IST

By Vijay Kumar Yadav,

The parcel contained women’s gowns and the drugs were hidden in buttons attached to gowns. (HT File)

Mumbai zone officials of the Directorate of Revenue intelligence (DRI) have seized around 400 grams of heroin worth about ₹2 crore which was smuggled in India through a courier parcel from South Africa. DRI arrested three people, including two Nigerian nationals, in a well-coordinated seven-day operation called ‘Operation Kruger’.

A senior DRI official said they intercepted a parcel that had arrived from South Africa to the hub of an international courier company in Mumbai on the basis of a specific input, and examined the same. The parcel contained women’s gowns and the drugs were hidden in buttons attached to gowns.

Officials noticed the abnormally large number of buttons sewn to the gowns. Upon further examination, they found around 396 grams of heroin hidden inside the buttons.

DRI officials then seized the contraband material under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.



In a bid to nab narcotics racket members linked to the seized heroin, DRI officials obtained authorisation for a controlled delivery from the director general of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on November 26.

A team of DRI officials then went with the courier company’s vehicle and managed to nab the Indian national who came to accept the delivery. He revealed the details of the Nigerian national who was set to receive drugs from him. Following the information, the foreigner was nabbed.

During questioning, the Nigerian national revealed details of one of his associates who is also a Nigerian national. DRI officials have also arrested the associate on Friday from Taloja.

All the three arrested accused have been booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and have been sent to judicial custody by a city court.

DRI officials said Operation Kruger was the fourth major drug bust of DRI Mumbai in the span of 10 days and is expected to cause major disruptions in the city’s drug supply chain which has deep transcontinental links extending to Africa and America.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hyderabad under new Nizam, time to end it, says Yogi Adityanath
Nov 28, 2020 22:48 IST
SII to apply for emergency authorisation of Covid-19 vaccine in 2 weeks
Nov 28, 2020 20:43 IST
‘His state ranks 28 on development’: KCR jabs CM Yogi Adityanath
Nov 28, 2020 21:48 IST
India, Maldives, Sri Lanka to step up intelligence-sharing to fight terror
Nov 28, 2020 23:23 IST

latest news

Sex determination: Panchkula team raid private hospital in Nawanshahr, doctor held
Nov 29, 2020 00:48 IST
Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ trackers on all those making, or faking, news
Nov 29, 2020 00:44 IST
Sealed buildings, containment zones in Mumbai drop since September
Nov 29, 2020 00:44 IST
Man drives away with bike on pretext of test drive in Chandigarh’s Manimajra
Nov 29, 2020 00:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.