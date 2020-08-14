Sections
Dumper runs over autorickshaw, 1 killed

A 45-year-old Vasai resident was killed on Wednesday evening after a dumper ran over an autorickshaw on Dahisar flyover on western express highway near Borivli. The dumper driver...

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 01:03 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

A 45-year-old Vasai resident was killed on Wednesday evening after a dumper ran over an autorickshaw on Dahisar flyover on western express highway near Borivli. The dumper driver fled from the spot soon after the incident, said Samta Nagar police.

A police officer said, “The incident took place on Wednesday around 4pm when the deceased, Jitu Verma, was traveling in an autorickshaw. He died on the spot. He is a resident of Vasant Nagari, Vasai.”

“We checked CCTV camera footage and identified the dumper and arrested the accused, Balu Kaudar, 30,” he added.

A case has been registered against Kaudar under sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code and section 134(a)(b) of the Motor Vehicles Act.



