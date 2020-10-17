Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Duo arrested for stealing TVs from Navi Mumbai hotel

Duo arrested for stealing TVs from Navi Mumbai hotel

The Navi Mumbai crime branch has arrested two men, a month after they stole ten Smart TVs from a Nerul hotel that was shut due to lockdown. The hotel was undergoing renovation in...

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 23:28 IST

By Farhan Shaikh,

The Navi Mumbai crime branch has arrested two men, a month after they stole ten Smart TVs from a Nerul hotel that was shut due to lockdown. The hotel was undergoing renovation in September when the duo raided 15 rooms and stole TVs along with other items from the bathrooms.

The duo, identified as Salman Khan, 45, a Mankhurd resident, and Satyam Harijan, 22, from Nallasopara, showed up at Hill View Residency in the intervening night of September 9 and 10.

Since the hotel was shut, the owner decided to undertake renovation work. On September 9, the painter finished painting work and locked the premises in the evening. When he returned the next morning, he found the items stolen.

“Both the accused have previous criminal records. They broke the window of the rooms to gain access into the hotel. They stole the items in a few hours and then loaded them into an auto, which they used as a getaway vehicle. We are on the lookout for the auto driver, who has gone to his native place,” said NB Kolhatkar, senior inspector, central unit crime branch.



The duo stole 10 TV sets, a computer desktop and bathroom fittings including towel racks and jet sprays. The CBD Belapur police had registered the case of house break-in following the incident.

The crime branch conducted a parallel probe based on the CCTV footage at the hotel and with the help of informants, traced the accused duo.

Police said the accused chose the hotel as they were aware that they will not be caught in the middle of the theft as the area was isolated at night with a quick entry and exit possible for them.

“They had planned to sell the TV sets but waited as they learnt police were looking for them. One of them stored the TVs at his Nallasopara house and they fled to Lonavala. There, they took up odd jobs and were keeping a low profile,” said Rajesh Gajjal, assistant inspector, crime branch, central unit.

Following their arrest, police recovered nine of the stolen TVs from Harijan’s Nallasopara house. It was also revealed that Harijan was allegedly involved in another theft case under the jurisdiction of NRI police for stealing from a temple.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

New coronavirus restrictions in Europe; Merkel warns of hard days
Oct 17, 2020 21:24 IST
Rahul to join electioneering from Oct 23, may share dais with Tejashwi
Oct 17, 2020 22:04 IST
IPL 2020, DC vs CSK Live: Dhawan’s maiden ton guides DC to 5-wicket win
Oct 17, 2020 23:33 IST
‘Deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar on peace and tranquillity affected along LAC
Oct 17, 2020 19:58 IST

latest news

‘Not an accident’: Odisha couple charred to death by nephews, nieces
Oct 17, 2020 23:39 IST
French authorities confirm 9 people detained in probe into killing of teacher
Oct 17, 2020 23:37 IST
Delhi riots: ED files chargesheet against Tahir Hussain in money laundering case
Oct 17, 2020 23:32 IST
Cut-offs drop marginally in DU’s 2nd list; some seats available in popular courses
Oct 17, 2020 23:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.