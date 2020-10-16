Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Duo rapes minor near Mumbai

Duo rapes minor near Mumbai

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped by two men in Vasai since December 2019. The incident came to light after the survivor was found to be five months’ pregnant. The...

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 00:07 IST

By Ram Parmar,

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped by two men in Vasai since December 2019. The incident came to light after the survivor was found to be five months’ pregnant. The accused have been identified as her relative Deepak Shaikh, 21, and his accomplice who is yet to be identified. Shaikh has been arrested while the other accused is absconding.

The minor lives with her grandparents and Shaikh in Vasai. Waliv police said that the minor narrated the ordeal to another cousin, who lives in Goregaon, following which they approached the police.

“We booked the duo under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. We arrested Shaikh and produced him before the Vasai court. He has been remanded in police custody,” an officer said, adding that the police are searching for the other accused.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘If agreements aren’t honoured...:’ Jaishankar explains stand-off with China
Oct 15, 2020 23:33 IST
BJP leader allegedly shoots man dead in presence of officials in UP
Oct 15, 2020 23:37 IST
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
Oct 15, 2020 22:24 IST
IPL 2020: KXIP end losing streak with win over RCB
Oct 15, 2020 23:23 IST

latest news

7 months after services resume, 310 passengers travel on Mumbai’s AC locals
Oct 16, 2020 00:23 IST
MI vs KKR Preview: Odds stacked against Knights in battle of IPL ‘unequals’
Oct 16, 2020 00:22 IST
Heavy rain causes flooding in parts of Maharashtra; crops suffer immense damage
Oct 16, 2020 00:21 IST
Mumbai man booked for raping 24-year-old stage dancer on promise of marriage
Oct 16, 2020 00:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.