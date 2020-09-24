Sections
Home / Mumbai News / E-bike service in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex gets good response amid limited public transport options

E-bike service in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex gets good response amid limited public transport options

With a limited number of public transport options during the pandemic, many Mumbaiites are adapting to new mobility initiatives. Close to 2,400 people have already made use of...

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 23:04 IST

By Tanushree Venkatraman,

With a limited number of public transport options during the pandemic, many Mumbaiites are adapting to new mobility initiatives. Close to 2,400 people have already made use of the recently-launched Yulu bikes in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

The mobile application-based e-bike operator started services in the commercial hub on August 31. According to Amit Gupta, chief executive officer and co-founder of Yulu bikes, around 300 people have been booking rides daily, and the most preferred slot is between 5pm and 8pm when they are returning home from work.

The company is expecting the numbers to increase post-monsoon. “Post monsoon, we are hopeful of seeing the numbers rising further. As Unlock 4.0 gets implemented, citizens will prefer safe and shareable services, easing parking woes in business hubs like BKC. Via this launch we aim to provide a smart, safe and easy ride for all our commuters,” Gupta said.

He added, “We are happy with the response that we have got and we want commuters to take advantage of this facility and make cycling within BKC a pleasant experience.”

Maharashtra chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray had inaugurated the bikes in January, but the launch was postponed owing to the lockdown. On August 31, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) launched the public electric bike-sharing facility in BKC. Around 100 e-bikes have been made available for commuters at nine different locations, including the Bandra and Kurla stations.

Commuters can download the Yulu app on their mobile phones and register for the service. Once they find a Yulu zone, they can unlock the bike for ₹5 and will be charged ₹1.5 for every minute. Commuters will have to pay ₹199 as a deposit and can also avail super saver packs on offer. The bikes will be sanitised after every ride, a spokesperson from Yulu said.

