E-classes: Tough test for students of Mumbai’s night schools and colleges

When most students in the city were busy adapting to online learning in March, 30-year-old Seeta Patel, a Class 10 student of a night school, was not able to join her online classes. The same month, Seeta and her family were evicted from their hutment in Tardeo, after an adjacent plot was taken over by a builder. Struggling to find food and shelter in post-Covid-19 times, she found it difficult to attend her classes. “When Covid-19 cases in the city started to rise and a lockdown was imposed, we were battling to find shelter while trying to feed ourselves at the same time. Somehow, we got a small hutment in Worli and moved there, but I did not have a smartphone,” said the student of Modern Night School, Mumbai Central.

While Seeta finally got a phone with the help of her school, she still has to juggle her work and studies and find time for studies. As learning still remains online, the new normal in post-Covid times is a new challenge for students of night schools and colleges.

Since the virtual reopening in June, attendance at most night schools has been as low as 10-20%. Of the 120 students that are enrolled in Amar Shahid Hindi Night School in Sion, only 20 are present for classes every day. “Most students who come to our school live in Dharavi. Most of their parents have lost jobs after the lockdown and have migrated to their hometowns in April. Many are yet to come back. Even the ones who have returned are now struggling to find work. This explains the poor attendance,” said Darshana Pandav, a social science teacher at the school.

Niranjan Giri, who teaches at Modern Night School in Mumbai Central where Seeta studies, said while about 120 aided night schools are operating in the city, only eight schools have been able to start online learning. “Very few students are in a position to attend online classes. As night schools mostly cater to students from Classes 8 to 10, students who join them have either dropped out in the past or have some challenges to go to a regular school. This makes it difficult for them to prioritise learning over other fundamental concerns like getting a source of livelihood and food to survive. In such a situation, they have several challenges – physical, financial and social – to adapt to online learning,” said Giri.

As per a survey conducted by Masoom, an NGO that provides support to over 70 night schools in the city, of the 1,160 students who were surveyed, over 54% students have migrated to their family homes elsewhere during the lockdown. While 12.5% students said they had to go back because of lack of jobs, others had to leave as they could not pay rent in the city and hence felt unsafe.

“The biggest concern is drop-outs and falling enrolments over the days to come. If schools and NGOs are not able to engage them into learning while also understanding their emotional needs, these students will not be driven towards continuing their education,” said Nikita Ketkar, CEO, Masoom.

While access to technology is a big hurdle in the way of online education, another big challenge is vacant teaching posts. After the government cancelled the appointments of over 1,300 teachers who were working in the night schools along with their day jobs in 2018, only about 300 teachers were recruited against these vacancies.

“This has put an additional burden on the existing teachers as they have to teach multiple subjects at the same time,” added Giri. “The situation is very grim. The government needs to intervene and address the plight of both students and teachers in night schools,” said Meenal Vagal, treasurer, Utkarsha Night High School, Worli.

Night colleges, too, are struggling to get students on board, with many unable to pay their fees. Vitthal Rokade, principal at one of the city’s oldest night colleges, TK Tope College in Parel, said as opposed to three merit lists for degree admissions every year, this year, there was only one. “Until last year, not all students who applied would get a seat, but this time, everyone got a seat because there are very few applicants. Most of our students work during the day and with the pandemic, some of them also lost their jobs. Even from the students who have been able to enrol, only about 60% attend regularly and many have not been able to pay their fees. We have given them concessions and have extended the deadline because the times are really very tough,” he said.

Vikas Raut, secretary, Vidya Vikas Education Society that runs Vikas College in Vikhroli, said, “Some are working as auto/taxi drivers, maids etc and live in slums and chawls. Their parents do not have the money to pay fees and many also do not have android phones.”

Sudam Waghmare, a former night school teacher who now works in a day job, said the most challenging task for schools is to teach subjects like mathematics and science that are fairly complex. “Many students need a lot of help and support to pass. But many schools are now providing worksheets and activity sheets to supplement online learning with offline exercises,” he said.

Since April, Masoom has been conducting 22 batches of online classes for students across night schools in the state every day. “The response has been good and we are happy that we have been able to overcome the obstacles involved in the process,” said Ramadas Alanghat, administration manager at the NGO.

Students, meanwhile, are looking forward to physical reopening of schools now. “I work at a factory in Andheri all day and then attend school. In addition to studies, the school would give us nutritious meals and help us by even giving us emotional support. The online model lacks these things,” said Ramesh Singh, a student from a Santacruz-based private night school.