Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / ED is being used to settle scores with BJP critics, says Maharashtra home minister

ED is being used to settle scores with BJP critics, says Maharashtra home minister

The home minister has, however, clarified that there was no restriction on venturing out to celebrate the New Year if the state guidelines are followed properly

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 01:14 IST

By Surendra Gangan,

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. (HT file photo)

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh has lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying the ruling party at is implementing vendetta politics by misusing the central agency Enforcement Directorate (ED). He said that since the state government withdrew the permission for the probe by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in state-related cases without state government permission, the BJP is now utilising ED to harass leaders from opposition parties.

“This has been happening in the country for the first time. The ED is being utilised to settle the political score against the leaders and the parties who speak against the BJP and their leaders. The ED notices are sent to the leaders who speak against the BJP. The CBI would do this in the past. But ever since Maharashtra government tweaked its notification and made state government’s permission mandatory for any probe by CBI in state-related case, the ED has been doing the favour to the central ruling party,” he said.

Read more: PMC Bank scam: After ED summons Varsha Raut, Shiv Sena shows support

Deshmukh was speaking in the backdrop of the recent summons to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse who recently crossed over from BJP, and Varsha, wife of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

The home minister has, however, clarified that there was no restriction on venturing out to celebrate the New Year if the state guidelines are followed properly. “There is no restriction on going out to meet friends, but an assembly of more than five people is prohibited. Hotels, bars, restaurants, pubs are allowed to operate till 11pm on December 31. We appeal to people who are celebrating the New Year at hill stations to follow the guidelines issued by the government and stick to the Covid-19-appropriate behaviour,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

New conditions okayed for Central Vista revamp
by Jayashree Nandi and Anisha Dutta
China cautions against use of ‘Tibet card’, says it will damage bilateral ties
by Rezaul H Laskar
Farm laws stir: Breakthrough as govt accepts two demands of farmers
by Zia Haq
We are the minor partners in TN, says BJP as AIADMK rules out power sharing
by Divya Chandrababu

latest news

16 dead in blast in Yemen’s Aden airport, 60 injured
by Associated Press | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Zomato’s 2020 rewind: From man who placed 1,380 orders to most ordered dish
by Sanya Budhiraja
Chinese court jails 10 Hong Kong democracy activists for up to three years
by Agence France-Presse| Posted by Mallika Soni
14 more cases of new Covid-19 strain in India; 4 in Delhi
by HT Correspondents
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.