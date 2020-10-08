ED moves Mumbai sessions court against closure of cheating case against Jet Airways, Naresh Goyal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached Mumbai sessions court challenging a magisterial order that denied permission to the agency to intervene in the Jet Airways case, and opposing a report filed by MRA Marg police for closing a cheating case against Jet Airways and its directors Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita.

The magistrate court had, on September 19, rejected ED’s plea for intervention in the case. ED had challenged the order claiming that it was probing money laundering allegations against the airline and the Goyals based on the MRA Marg case. The agency claimed if the case was closed, they would not be able to continue their probe.

The probing agency further sought a stay on the proceedings before the magistrate court, which is yet to accept the closure report, till the sessions court decided on its plea for intervention. The sessions court, however, on Thursday refused to grant a stay and scheduled the hearing on ED’s appeal for next week.

Opposing the report by MRA Marg police, the agency has pointed out several lacunas in the investigation into the complaint by the chief financial officer (CFO) of Akbar Travels of India Pvt Ltd (ATIPL) against Jet Airways and its directors Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal for cheating.

The complainant alleged that during 2018-19, ATIPL had done business of ₹900 crore with Jet Airways, of which ₹21.31 crore was yet to be paid. The complainant also claimed that the airline made advance air ticket bookings worth ₹23.87 crore which is due. According to ATIPLS, the airline is yet to pay a total of ₹46.05 crore to the company.

The CFO further claimed that when Goyals assured the firm of payment and proceeded with business despite having knowledge about the financial crisis. The complainant also shared details of bank accounts held by Goyals in other countries for further investigation.

The police, after the probe, had filed a closure report claiming that they found no evidence that the complainant was cheated. The police, in its report, claimed the case is of civil nature and sought closure of the case.

ATIPL, through its lawyer Dharmesh Joshi, has also filed a petition against the closure report.

ED, in their application for intervention in the hearing, claimed the police left out crucial facts and that it did not properly investigate facts about the three meetings between the complainant’s representative and Goyals.

The agency also claimed that the police did not record statement of Naresh Goyal about the allegations in the complaint along with the details of accounts with foreign banks. ED said, “Police made undue haste in submitting the closure report dated March 9 to the court.”

It is to be noted that ED has already initiated investigation into money-laundering allegations against Goyals. The probing agency claimed that during their probe, they unearthed numerous foreign bank accounts of Naresh and Anita Goyal and related entities in the UAE, UK, Switzerland, Singapore and USA etc. ED also mentioned that Anita holds eight properties outside India while the couple has around ₹180 crore in one of their several accounts outside India.

In the plea, the agency asked the court to not accept the closure report of the police and asked the court to direct the police to reinvestigate the complaint with regards to undisclosed accounts and assets of Goyals and their family members.