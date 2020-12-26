Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / ED notice to NCP’s Eknath Khadse? Leader denies it

ED notice to NCP’s Eknath Khadse? Leader denies it

Though the leader denied receiving the notice, he said he was mentally prepared for any such move

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 01:25 IST

By Faisal Malik,

Khadse has been asked to be present before the central agency on December 30, according to news reports. (HT FILE)

Two months after he joined Maharashtra’s ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), senior leader Eknath Khadse is said to have received a notice from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a land deal case. Khadse has been asked to be present before the central agency on December 30, according to news reports.

Khadse, however, told HT that he is yet to receive the notice, but was mentally prepared for any such move. The former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bigwig was also forced to resign from the ministerial council in the previous Devendra Fadnavis government, following allegations of graft and conflict of interest in a land deal at Bhosari near Pune four years ago. Khadse is said to have received notice from ED in the same land deal case.

“Apart from farming, I have no other income source. I was mentally prepared for this and had even said this while joining NCP. This would be my fifth probe in the same land deal case. The state anti-corruption bureau has investigated the case twice, while it has also been probed by the income tax department has and Zoting committee (formed by the previous regime),” Khadse said. “Until now, ED used to probe major cases worth hundreds of crores. Now if they want to investigate a land deal worth ₹25 crore-₹30 crore, then I should be happy that my name is added in list of big people,” he said. Satyabrat Kumar, joint director of the ED did not respond to calls.

Khadse joined NCP in October. State NCP chief Jayant Patil had said Khadse may have to face ED probe after quitting BJP. “If they unleash ED behind me, I will show the CD,” Khadse said referring to alleged proofs of corruption against BJP leaders.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP will ‘show stellar performance in TN,’ says Javadekar; evades questions on AIADMK alliance
by Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Theft case filed after 100 kg gold kept under CBI’s lock and key goes missing
by Divya Chandrababu
Defying police deployment, Uttarakhand farmers march towards Delhi
by HT Correspondent
MNS workers vandalise Amazon godowns in Pune, Mumbai
by Naresh Kamath

latest news

5 advisory posts by police forces that educated and entertained netizens
by Sanya Budhiraja
Former Bathinda SDM, town planner under lens for irregularities in land acquisition for highway widening
by Gagandeep Jassowal
ED notice to NCP’s Eknath Khadse? Leader denies it
by Faisal Malik
‘Make research, academic papers accessible to all’
by Priyanka Sahoo
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.