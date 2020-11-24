Sections
Home / Mumbai News / ED raids Shiv Sena lawmaker Pratap Sarnaik’s premises

ED raids Shiv Sena lawmaker Pratap Sarnaik’s premises

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 11:42 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Mumbai

Pratap Sarnaik at the Vidhan Bhavan, for the Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra State Legislature in Mumbai. (HT Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided premises linked to Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik in Maharashtra on Tuesday in connection with a money-laundering case, official sources said.

They said the searches are being conducted by the central agency at 10 locations linked to Sarnaik in Thane and Mumbai under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

“The searches are being conducted on the Tops group (a company in the business of providing security) promoters and related people, including some politicians,” an official source said.

Sarnaik represents the Ovala-Maijwada constituency in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. PTI NES RC

