Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / ED summons Varsha Raut for questioning on Dec 29

ED summons Varsha Raut for questioning on Dec 29

This is the third summons sent to the Sena leader’s wife. She had skipped the earlier two summons citing ill health.

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 22:44 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Mumbai

In September last year, the RBI had capped the withdrawal limit and restricted the activities of the PMC Bank after an alleged fraud of Rs 4,355 crore came to light. (HT Archive)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in connection with the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank scam case.

She has been asked to join the investigation on December 29.

According to sources, this is the third summons sent to the Sena leader’s wife. She had skipped the earlier two summons citing ill health, sources said.

In September last year, the RBI had capped the withdrawal limit and restricted the activities of the PMC Bank after an alleged fraud of Rs 4,355 crore came to light.

The Enforcement Directorate had later seized and identified movable and immovable assets worth more than Rs 3,830 crore owned by Housing Development Infrastructures Ltd (HDIL) in connection with the case.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

136th foundation day of Congress: Rahul absent, farmers’ protest in focus
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
In veiled message to BJP, AIADMK asserts Palaniswami as CM candidate
by Divya Chandrababu
‘Agri reforms were introduced during Narasimha Rao regime, are irreversible’: Venkaiah Naidu
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Video shows you taking money, not me: Abhishek Banerjee challenges Adhikari
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar day 83: Vikas throws water on Arshi
by HT Entertainment Desk
Noida: Three cops suspended for unauthorized investigation
by HT Correspondent
Sourav Ganguly meets Bengal governor, invites him to Eden Gardens
by HT Correspondent
Jashn-e-Rekhta cancels annual event in light of Covid-19 pandemic
by Etti Bali
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.