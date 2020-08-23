Education department extends deadline for part 2 of FYJC application

The state education department has extended the deadline for students to complete the second part of the application for admissions to first-year junior colleges (FYJC) to August 25. The earlier deadline for filling up the form, which consists college preferences, was August 22.

“This extension is only for students who have already filled their forms but are yet to finalise and lock them due to some or the other reasons,” said an official from the department.

In a circular issued on Saturday, the department also stated that students, who have registered on the portal and applied for admissions under various quotas but have failed to validate the one time password (OTP) to confirm their seats, will be given time until August 25 to update their status. As per the schedule, the entire process for quota admissions was supposed to be complete by August 22.

“If a student does not get an OTP due to a technical reason, he/she should not be denied admission solely for this. Time will be given until August 25 to update it,” states the circular.

This year, the admission process for FYJC has been made zero contact. While admissions under various quotas like minority, management and in-house generally have to be done at the college level, the education department has been facilitating them to make the process zero contact.

As part of this, students get an OTP on their registered mobile numbers. The colleges then call the students on the number and feed in the OTP in the online database to confirm a seat. As OTPs are time-bound, several colleges and students struggled to complete the process. In view of this, the department has now removed the time limit on entering OTPs.

The office of the deputy director will release the first general merit list on August 25 consisting details of all students so that they can verify and rectify in case of any error. Until Sunday, 2.26 lakh students had filled their college preferences.