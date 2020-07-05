Education department launches 3 online video channels, 9 more in the pipeline

As part of the state’s online learning initiative, the education department on Sunday partnered with Jio TV to launch three video channels and a radio channel to roll out educational content for students.

Starting Monday, students of Class 10, studying in English and Marathi mediums, and students of Class 12, enrolled in the science stream, will get to watch six hours of educational content on the Jio mobile application. While the facility is currently limited to Jio users, the department said that it will be extended to all networks in the coming weeks.

“The department will also roll out nine more channels for other classes and mediums so that students can benefit from it. These will be available 24x7, and students can view them as per their convenience,” said state education minister Varsha Gaikwad.

Students can find a detailed timetable of the video classes on the official website of the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (MSCERT) – maa.ac.in.

On June 15, the state education department launched the new academic year for state board schools. Currently, most schools are conducting online classes for students, and in places where there is no access to technology, textbooks are being delivered to students’ homes.

Teachers said that while internet-based channels are useful, they will not help in cases where there is no access. “Ultimately, all these channels also need an internet connection and good network. Some students who have no access to online classes will not be able to access these channels,” said a teacher of a city-based school.

As per data released by the education department, nearly 26% of students in the state have no access to mobile phones.