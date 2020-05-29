Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Education department releases a list of nodal officers for fee related complaints

Education department releases a list of nodal officers for fee related complaints

ankita.bhatkhande@htlive.com With parents of students from several schools across the city complaining about fee hikes and pressure from schools to pay up in the middle of the Covid-19 crisis, the...

Updated: May 29, 2020 21:27 IST

By Ankita Bhatkhande,

ankita.bhatkhande@htlive.com

With parents of students from several schools across the city complaining about fee hikes and pressure from schools to pay up in the middle of the Covid-19 crisis, the education department has now released a list of nodal officers to hear fee related complaints.

In a circular on Thursday, the department has released a list of 87 nodal officers across 37 districts in the state with their contact details. Parents who wish to complain regarding a school indiscriminately charging fees can contact the concerned officials with their complaint. The list would be available in the public domain across websites of the state education department.

On Thursday (May 29), HT had reported about Airoli based VIBGYOR high school imposing a 8-10% hike even as several parents requested the school to cancel the hike for the year 2020-21. Taking note of this, Yuva Sena, Shiv Sena’s student wing had written to the state education minister Varsha Gaikwad requesting the government to release a list of officials who parents can contact in such situations.



As per a Government Resolution released in the first week of May, schools cannot hike fees for the academic year 2020-21 and have to allow parents to pay fees in instalments. Despite the GR however, several schools are reportedly asking parents to pay hiked fees or the entire fee amounts.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Drug lord Cheetah’s police remand extended till June 2
May 29, 2020 21:46 IST
I miss bowling the most; can’t wait to start spinning again: Kuldeep
May 29, 2020 21:46 IST
P Varavara Rao accused in Elgar Parishad case admitted to JJ Hospital
May 29, 2020 21:44 IST
Mamata’s nod to 100% staff in offices from June 8, silence on local trains
May 29, 2020 21:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.