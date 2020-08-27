Sections
Education department reverses circular on social quota in minority colleges

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 00:42 IST

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 00:42 IST

By Priyanka Sahoo,

The state education department on Wednesday reversed its Tuesday’s circular wherein it had asked minority junior colleges to offer social reservations in non-quota seats.

In a circular issued late on Wednesday, Dinkar Patil, director of secondary education, clarified that minority colleges need not implement social reservations — seats reserved for students belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes — on non-minority seats.

However, the department has upheld its decision asking colleges to offer vacant minority seats to other minority students before they are surrendered for open category admissions. For instance, a religious minority college will have to offer its vacant minority seats to a linguistic minority student before the seats can be surrendered for the centralised admission process for open category.

Thereafter, the vacant seats can be filled up “as per centralised admission process,” said the circular.



On Tuesday, Patil’s office had issued a circular asking minority colleges to implement social reservations on its non-minority seats, which constitutes 45% of its total seat share. This upset many minority colleges in the city. Maharashtra Association of Minority Educational Institutions wrote to Patil stating that social reservations were not applicable to minority colleges.

In November 2017, the Bombay high court (HC) upheld that minority institutions cannot be asked to apply social reservations after it set aside a circular by the University of Mumbai as ‘unconstitutional’. Thereafter, in July 2018, the Supreme Court refused to overturn the Bombay HC decision to exempt minority degree colleges in Maharashtra from reserving seats for students belonging to socially weaker sections.

In minority colleges, up to 50% of the seats are reserved for students belonging to linguistic or minority communities. Patil told HT that the department had received a letter from the minority colleges association. “We have reviewed the matter and issued a fresh decision,” he said.

Principals said that the education department’s earlier directive to implement social reservations for students hailing from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes, would interfere with the admission process of such institutes.

“Social reservations do not apply to minority colleges. The judiciary has said that it is the constitutional right of a minority institute,” said Marie Fernandes, principal of St Andrew’s College, Bandra, which is a Catholic religious minority college.

