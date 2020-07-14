Sections
Eid celebrations should be symbolic this year, CM appeals to Muslim community

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has appealed to the Muslim community to keep Bakri Eid a low-key celebration in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Muslim leaders have, however,...

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 23:48 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has appealed to the Muslim community to keep Bakri Eid a low-key celebration in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Muslim leaders have, however, demanded that the government allow the markets in Mumbai to be opened for the sale of goats.

In a meeting of senior ministers, officials on Tuesday, Thackeray reviewed the preparations and demands raised by the community for Eid on August 1. “The celebration this year shall be symbolic as has been in the case of other festivals over the last four months. Transportation and crowding may lead to the spread of the virus, and should be avoided,” Thackeray said.

Home minister Anil Deshmukh also has appealed to the community to celebrate the custom of kurbani (sacrifice) online.

“We welcome the government’s stand and are ready to observe it in a subdued manner as we did during the month of Ramzan and Ramzan Eid. However, the government has not clarified its stand on kurbani, which is an age-old custom. The government should allow the trading of goats at the BMC markets in each of the wards,” said Arif Naseem Khan, former minority welfare minister and Congress leader.



During a meeting convened by Mumbai’s guardian minister Aslam Shaikh on Monday, government officials had floated the idea of a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the celebration, and markets for sacrificial goats. A section of government officials and cabinet members are reportedly not keen on allowing the markets in the city.

