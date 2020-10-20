Sharad Pawar calls Eknath Khadse most capable Opposition leader; rules out induction of turncoats in Maharashtra

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday hinted that senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Eknath Khadse may join the party. Commenting on the reports about Khadse’s entry to the NCP that have been doing rounds for several weeks, Pawar said Khadse’s capability and work cannot be overlooked, but the political decision has to be taken by him. He also praised the senior BJP leader saying that Khadse has been the most effective leader of opposition he had seen in over two decades.

“Khadse saheb was the leader of opposition in the state. He was also the finance minister. We have seen his contribution in the growth of the party (BJP), though he was abusive to us. We have seen his aggressiveness, capability, work which cannot be overlooked. However, he has all the right to make a political decision,” Pawar said in a response to a question by media persons.

“It appears today that he has been the most effective leader of opposition of Maharashtra in the last 20-25 years. Unfortunately, according to him, work and sacrifice wasn’t recognised. In such a scenario, a person can think of moving out to a place where he will get recognition,” the veteran leader said, giving an indication of a possible switch over.

Seeking political rehabilitation, Khadse is in talks with senior NCP leaders. His close aides say he is likely to join the party and is expected to be nominated to the state legislative council.

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress is yet to take a decision on recommending names to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for appointing 12 members to the upper house of state legislature.

The former revenue minister was sidelined by the BJP after he was made to resign from the post following allegations of graft and conflict of interest in a land deal near Pune in 2016. He has been upset with the party since then. He was also denied an election ticket in the state Assembly elections last year. He has been blaming former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for sidelining him in the party.

Pawar also clarified that the NCP has decided not to re-induct turncoats from Osmanabad. His remark seems to be directed at former MP and Pawar’s erstwhile close confidante, Padmasinh Patil and his son Rana Jagjitsinh Patil. Both of them were ministers in different Congress-NCP governments, but defected to the BJP in the run to the Assembly elections last year. Patil was a long-time close aide of Pawar and had even handled responsibility as state president of Pawar-led Indian Congress (Socialist) before the outfit was merged back with the Congress.

Padmasinh Patil’s sister Sunetra is also the wife of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

“A deliberation is going on over the re-induction of those who left the party. We are considering it and have taken some decisions as well. For instance, in Osmanabad there will be no entry for those who have left the party. Be happy wherever you are,” Pawar said.