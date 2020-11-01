Eknath Khadse’s escapes unhurt in car accident in Jalgaon

Former BJP turned NCP leader Eknath Khadse’s car met with an accident as he was travelling back to his house at Jalgaon on Sunday.

Fortunately, Khadse as well as those travelling in the vehicle escaped unhurt.

Khadse in his tweet said he was safe. “Today while travelling from Amalner to Jalgaon, my vehicle met with a minor accident at Dharangaon. Since the speed of the vehicle was less, my driver could control the vehicle due to his presence of mind. I am safe due to your blessings and no one was hurt in this incident,” said Khadse.

Khadse was travelling back to his hometown when a tyre of his vehicle burst. However, his driver was able to control the vehicle.

Khadse was recently in the news as he ended his four decades of association with the BJP. He has joined the NCP in presence of its chief Sharad Pawar. Khadse blamed former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis for forcing him out as he was constantly being marginalised by the latter.