Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Eknath Khadse’s escapes unhurt in car accident in Jalgaon

Eknath Khadse’s escapes unhurt in car accident in Jalgaon

Former BJP turned NCP leader Eknath Khadse’s car met with an accident as he was travelling back to his house at Jalgaon on Sunday. Fortunately, Khadse as well as those...

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 22:53 IST

By Naresh Kamath,

Former BJP turned NCP leader Eknath Khadse’s car met with an accident as he was travelling back to his house at Jalgaon on Sunday.

Fortunately, Khadse as well as those travelling in the vehicle escaped unhurt.

Khadse in his tweet said he was safe. “Today while travelling from Amalner to Jalgaon, my vehicle met with a minor accident at Dharangaon. Since the speed of the vehicle was less, my driver could control the vehicle due to his presence of mind. I am safe due to your blessings and no one was hurt in this incident,” said Khadse.

Khadse was travelling back to his hometown when a tyre of his vehicle burst. However, his driver was able to control the vehicle.

Khadse was recently in the news as he ended his four decades of association with the BJP. He has joined the NCP in presence of its chief Sharad Pawar. Khadse blamed former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis for forcing him out as he was constantly being marginalised by the latter.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
Nov 01, 2020 20:31 IST
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
Nov 01, 2020 20:27 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: KKR keep playoffs hopes alive with 60-run win over RR
Nov 01, 2020 23:17 IST
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Nov 01, 2020 18:13 IST

latest news

Online classes for college students to start from November 2
Nov 01, 2020 23:13 IST
26 people arrested for betting on IPL match
Nov 01, 2020 23:12 IST
Haryana CM inaugurates U-turn flyover at Shankar Chowk
Nov 01, 2020 23:12 IST
Three, including Bhondsi inmates, arrested for supplying drugs
Nov 01, 2020 23:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.