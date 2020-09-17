Electric vehicle charging station planned at Mumbai’s CSMT

Sections
The Central Railway (CR) is planning to set up its first electric vehicle charging station near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). CR had allotted a contract for a...

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 23:44 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed,

The Central Railway (CR) is planning to set up its first electric vehicle charging station near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). CR had allotted a contract for a charging station for electric vehicles at the CSMT parking area near the P D’Mello Road entrance.

“The charging station will provide additional income to the railways. More charging stations will be introduced near other railway stations in the city as well,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR.

The zonal railway is also in the process of introducing electric bicycles and electric autorickshaws outside its railway stations in the city.

The self-driven cycles for passengers will be introduced outside CSMT and Kurla railway stations.

