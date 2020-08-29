Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Elgar Parishad case: Bombay HC disposes of petitions for Covid-19 test by Gonsalves, Teltumbde

The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday disposed of the petitions filed by Vernon Gonsalves and Dr Anand Teltumbde, both accused in the Elgar Parishad case, seeking directions for...

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 01:13 IST

By KAY Dodhiya,

The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday disposed of the petitions filed by Vernon Gonsalves and Dr Anand Teltumbde, both accused in the Elgar Parishad case, seeking directions for them to be tested for Covid-19, as the state submitted their reports showing they had tested negative for the virus. Gonsalves and Teltumbde are currently lodged in Taloja jail.

The bench of justice RD Dhanuka and justice VG Bisht, while hearing the petitions, was informed by advocate Devyani Kulkarni that the correct report of Dr Teltumbde was not prepared and hence the state should be directed to comply as soon as possible. She further submitted that the state had only handed over a cover letter to the lawyers, which stated that Covid-19 tests were conducted and the reports were negative. She said the detailed report was not received.

Chief public prosecutor Deepak Thakare sought time and submitted the report of Gonsalves and the corrected report of Dr Teltumbde would be handed over to the families and hence the matter be placed for hearing after the lunch hour, which the court allowed. When the petition came up for hearing, Kulkarni informed the bench that they had received both the reports, and were satisfied and hence the petitions could be disposed of.



Gonsalves and Dr Teltumbde had moved the petition, as they had been in close contact with Telugu poet P Varavara Rao, who is a co-accused in the Elgar Parishad case, while he was being treated in the Taloja jail hospital. As Rao had tested positive, Gonsalves and Dr Teltumbde had sought to be tested.

