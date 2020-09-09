Elgar Parishad case: NIA arrests 3rd member of Kabir Kala Manch

Sections
Updated: Sep 09, 2020 01:33 IST

By Manish K Pathak and Charul Shah,

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested Jyoti Raghoba Jagtap a member of cultural organisation Kabir Kala Manch, concerning the Elgar Parishad case. Meanwhile, two other members of the organisation, Sagar Gorkhe and Ramesh Gaichor, who were arrested on Monday were remanded in NIA custody till September 11 by the special NIA court.

Sources claimed that Jagtap was placed under arrest by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Pune on Tuesday morning and was later handed over to NIA.

NIA claimed that the three accused Jagtap, Gorkhe and Gaichor, “were propagating Naxal activities and Maoist ideology”, and were co-conspirators with other arrested accused. “It has also come on record that the arrested accused persons were in contact with absconding accused Milind Teltumbde about the urban network of CPI (Maoist). Also, it is established that during their visits [of Kabir Kala Munch members] in the jungle, they underwent weapon and explosive training, and awareness programme on various topics related to Maoist movement,” the agency said in a press statement.

“It is also established that as per the evidence on record, that in June 2018, absconding accused Teltumbde discussed the Elgar Parishad programme which was organised at Pune and the subsequent in-roads made by the CPI (Maoist) in the organisation and execution through the members of Kabir Kala Munch and other frontal organisations,” the NIA statement added.



The three accused were named in the original first information report (FIR) registered by Pune Police against the organisers of the event held at Shaniwarwada on December 31, 2017. According to the FIR registered at Vishraumbaug police station, on January 8, members of Kabir Kala Manch had allegedly made provocative speeches, sang songs and performed skits that led to violence at Bhima Koregaon on January 1, 2018.

The initial investigation was conducted by Pune Police, and two charge sheets were filed in the case. The probe was transferred to NIA earlier this year. The agency has so far arrested Anand Teltumbde, Gautam Navlakha and Hanybabu Musaliyavirtil Tarayil.

An organisation set up for the accused — Bhima Koregaon Shauryadin Prerana Abhiyan — after the arrest of Jagtap, released a statement seeking the release of the three.

