Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Elgar Parishad case: NIA arrests two members of Kabir Kala Manch

Elgar Parishad case: NIA arrests two members of Kabir Kala Manch

The National Investigating Agency (MIA) on Monday arrested Sagar Gorkhe and Ramesh Gaichor, both members of Kabir Kala Manch which allegedly organised Elgar Parishad in December...

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 00:47 IST

By Charul Shah,

The National Investigating Agency (MIA) on Monday arrested Sagar Gorkhe and Ramesh Gaichor, both members of Kabir Kala Manch which allegedly organised Elgar Parishad in December 2017.

The two were named in the original first information report (FIR) registered by Pune Police against the organisers held at Shaniwarwada on December 31, 2017.

According to the FIR registered on January 8, 2018 based on a complaint lodged by real estate developer Tushar Damgude at Vishrambaug police station, members of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) incited violence by disrupting communal harmony.

According to Damgude, members of Kabir Kala Manch spread hatred through provocative songs, plays and speeches delivered at Elgar Parishad which led to wide spread violence followed by the Bhima-Koregaon incident.



Senior counsel Mihir Desai, for Gorkhe and Gaichor, said, “The two are falsely arrested by NIA. They were named in original FIR registered in 2018 and their houses were raided in April 2018. Nothing was found against them. Now after two years, they have been arrested.” Desai called the action by NIA highhanded and alleged this was a move to scare the people.

The two will be produced before the special NIA court on Tuesday where the probing agency will seek their custody for interrogation.

After their arrest, Kabir Kala Manch released a recently recorded video of Gaichor and Gorkhe in which they alleged that NIA pressured them to admit their links with maoist outfit and turn approver in the case. “Despite NIA’s threat that they would arrest us if we do not turn approver, we refused to accept it saying we have stated facts. Today, the agency has once again called us for inquiry and they may even arrest us,” Gaichor was seen claiming in the video.

Gorkhe and Gaichor along with nine other members of Kabir Kala Manch were earlier arrested in 2011 by Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad for alleged maoist connection. The duo were later granted bail by the Supreme Court in January 2017.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night-blind’ infantry combat vehicles
Sep 07, 2020 22:55 IST
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar for money laundering
Sep 07, 2020 21:43 IST
China’s PLA shrills border pitch, again claims Indian army crossed LAC near Pangong Tso
Sep 08, 2020 00:33 IST
Jaishankar set to make stopover in Iran en route to Russia for meeting of SCO foreign ministers
Sep 07, 2020 23:55 IST

latest news

Smooth but slow on Day 1 as Delhi Metro comes back to life
Sep 08, 2020 01:32 IST
Gas leak at Boisar chemical unit near Mumbai, one injured
Sep 08, 2020 01:30 IST
22-year-old arrested for murdering aunt in Mumbai
Sep 08, 2020 01:28 IST
27-year-old from Thane district says triple talaq over phone, case registered
Sep 08, 2020 01:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.