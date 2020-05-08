Elgar Parishad case: NIA court extends judicial custody of Dr Anand Teltumbde till May 22

The special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Friday extended judicial custody of activist Dr Anand Teltumbde, who was arrested in connection with Elgar Parishad case, till May 22. The court has also asked the prison authorities to submit a report on the medical treatment given to him by May 15.

Teltumbde was arrested by NIA on April 14 after he surrendered before the agency in Mumbai and was remanded in judicial custody by the special court on April 25. However, after the NIA officer who questioned him was found infected with Covid-19, Teltumbde was put under quarantine for 14 days, which ends on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the defence urged the court to grant him proper medical aid as he suffers from several ailments. On Friday, when the case came up for the hearing, the court was informed that Teltumbde has been kept under quarantine in a hospital. After hearing the concerns, the court has asked the prison authority to respond to the plea and file a detailed reply by May 15.

NIA has claimed that Teltumbde had links with banned outfit the Communist Party of India (Maoist) and is also suspected to have received funds from the organisation. The central agency has contended that the activist gave “provocative presentation and speeches on December 31, 2017, during an event at Shaniwarwada, Pune, which led to violence resulting in loss of life and state-wide agitation”.

The agency has further claimed that Teltumbde was the convener of the program and that his call data records show he was in touch with the other arrested accused in the case.