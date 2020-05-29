Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Elgar Parishad case: NIA court rejects interim bail plea of activist Sudha Bharadwaj

Elgar Parishad case: NIA court rejects interim bail plea of activist Sudha Bharadwaj

The special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Friday rejected the interim bail plea of activist Sudha Bharadwaj, an accused in Elgar Parishad case.Bharadwaj moved the bail petition on...

Updated: May 29, 2020 23:33 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Friday rejected the interim bail plea of activist Sudha Bharadwaj, an accused in Elgar Parishad case.

Bharadwaj moved the bail petition on health grounds after a prisoner and a jail doctor at Byculla jail, where the activist is lodged, were found infected with Covid-19. In her plea, Bharadwaj stated that she was suffering from several pre-existing medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and high blood pressure and is at a high risk of contracting coronavirus in prison. It was also argued that Bhardwaj has a history of pulmonary tuberculosis in the past, which makes her particularly susceptible to contracting other respiratory infections.

The plea was objected by special public prosecutor Prakash Shetty on the grounds that the accused in the case are booked under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and thus cannot be released on interim bail as stated by the high-power committee of the Bombay high court. The prosecution also submitted that the prisoners are getting all the facilities and treatment for all ailments inside the prison premises.

Bharadwaj, along with other activists, was arrested under UAPA and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly having links with Maoists and being involved in the Elgar Parishad gathering on December 31, 2017, which triggered caste-based violence at Bhima Koregaon in Pune the next day.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Jalandhar MC lost Rs 5 cr revenue in two months of lockdown
May 30, 2020 01:46 IST
Labourer stabbed to death for asking biker to slow down
May 30, 2020 01:43 IST
Locust threat looms large on 9 Haryana districts
May 30, 2020 01:43 IST
Five luxury hotels in Delhi to be converted into extended Covid-19 hospitals
May 30, 2020 01:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.