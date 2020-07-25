Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Elgar Parishad case: Special NIA court rejects Teltumbde’s bail plea

Elgar Parishad case: Special NIA court rejects Teltumbde’s bail plea

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Friday rejected the bail application of academic and activist Dr Anand Teltumbde, arrested in connection with Elgar Parishad...

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 00:26 IST

By Charul Shah,

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Friday rejected the bail application of academic and activist Dr Anand Teltumbde, arrested in connection with Elgar Parishad case.

Teltumbde sought bail claiming the agency had failed to file the charge sheet within the stipulated period of 90 days, but the special court on Sunday extended the deadline by 90 more days. Teltumbde said he is likely to challenge the extension given to NIA, and he should be released on bail.

The special court rejected his plea, observing that the court is not expected to see ifs and buts. The court held that as on today, the agency has time, so the plea is not maintainable.

Teltumbde, an engineer and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) graduate who used to teach at the Indian Institute of Technology (Kharagpur) and at the Goa Institute of Management, was arrested after the Supreme Court refused to grant him protection. On April 14, Teltumbde surrendered before NIA in Mumbai.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

UP may have to tweak timeline for trillion dollar economy
Jul 25, 2020 00:38 IST
Students allege error in admission process at TISS
Jul 25, 2020 00:37 IST
Sharad Pawar begins tour of Maharashtra districts
Jul 25, 2020 00:35 IST
Mobile Headline
Jul 25, 2020 00:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.