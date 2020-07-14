Sections
Elgar Parishad case: Teltumbde seeks bail, says no charge sheet in 90 days

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 01:16 IST

By Charul Shah,

Academic and activist Dr Anand Teltumbde, arrested in connection with Elgar Parishad case, has approached the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court for bail and challenged the court’s decision to give the NIA another 90 days to file a charge sheet against him.

Teltumbde, an engineer and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) graduate who used to teach at the Indian Institute of Technology (Kharagpur) and at the Goa Institute of Management, was arrested after the Supreme Court refused to grant him protection. On April 14, Teltumbde surrendered before NIA in Mumbai. NIA had said it needed to probe Teltumbde’s alleged links with banned outfit Communist Party of India (CPI, Maoist).

It has since been 91 days and no charge sheet has been filed, which qualifies Teltumbde for default bail. On Sunday, the special NIA court granted the NIA an extension of 90 days to file a charge sheet against Teltumbde.

In his plea before the special NIA court, Teltumbde said he would like to challenge the order passed by the NIA court granting NIA an extension to file charge sheet. He pleaded that his application before the special court be taken on record and treated as an application for default bail.



According to the prosecution, Teltumbde delivered a “provocative presentation” and speeches on December 31, 2017, during an event at Shaniwarwada in Pune which led to the violence at Bhima-Koregaon in January 2018, state-wide agitation and loss of life. NIA has alleged Teltumbde was the convenor of the programme and his call data records show he was in touch with the other arrested accused present at the event.

