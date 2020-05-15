Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Elgar Parishad case: VV Rao, Shoma Sen seek interim bail in view of Covid-19

Vara Vara Rao and Dr Shoma Sen, two accused booked for their alleged role in the Elgar Parishad case, have moved the special court for interim bail in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Rao, 81, and Sen,...

Updated: May 15, 2020 23:30 IST

By Charul Shah,

Vara Vara Rao and Dr Shoma Sen, two accused booked for their alleged role in the Elgar Parishad case, have moved the special court for interim bail in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Rao, 81, and Sen, 62, have separately approached the special court seeking interim bail on the grounds that as senior citizens, they are at high risk of contracting the virus. The special court has scheduled the matter for hearing by May 22.

Rao, in his plea, stated that he has several ailments such as piles, prostrate enlargement, coronary artery disease, oedema/ anasarca (swelling of feet), hypertension, sinusitis, migraine, vertigo. Sen, too, has raised medical grounds and her age for interim bail.

The special court has asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file a reply on their bail pleas at the next hearing.

The two had previously sought bail on health grounds amid Covid-19 outbreak. However, their pleas were rejected by the special court on March 31. The two have now sought interim bail pleading that they will abide by all conditions imposed by the court.



