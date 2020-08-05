Elgar Parishad: NIA custody of Hany Babu extended till August 7

Sections
A special court on Tuesday extended the National Investigating Agency’s (NIA) custody of Hany Babu MT, 54, an associate professor in the department of English at Delhi...

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 00:32 IST

By Charul Shah,

A special court on Tuesday extended the National Investigating Agency’s (NIA) custody of Hany Babu MT, 54, an associate professor in the department of English at Delhi University, till August 7. The NIA claimed Babu, arrested by the agency on July 28 in connection with the Elgar Parishad case, was in touch with people connected to Manipur-based insurgent group Kangleipak Communist Party – Military Council (KCP-MC).

Special public prosecutor Prakash Shetty made several statements, claiming Babu’s links with the outlawed Communist Party of India (CPI)-Maoist). On Tuesday, as Babu’s custody ended, the agency produced him before the court and sought his further custody.

The agency said, “During investigation, it is revealed that the accused was in contact with one Paikhomba Meitei, secretary information and publicity, military affairs, KCP-MC, an organisation banned under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.”

The agency told the court that the data recovered from Babu showed that Meithei had shared an interview of former general secretary of CPI (Maoist), Muppala Lakshman Rao, alias Ganapathi. The agency also claimed that Babu was actively involved in raising funds to help Maoists, for their release from prison. “Accused, along with arrested accused, were involved in highlighting the issue of arrest and subsequent conviction of GN Saibaba, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for his links with CPI (Maoist),” the agency told the court.



The agency claimed that the accused was using various social media accounts for communication with other co-accused, suspects as well as other members and sympathisers of CPI (Maoist). “During the investigation of the present case, near about 1.26 lakh emails were recovered from the accused’s email, which is under process of scrutiny,” the agency claimed.

The plea was opposed by Babu’s lawyer Susan Abraham, along with advocate Nilesh Ukey, on the grounds that the accused has cooperated with the investigating agency. The court did not accept the objection and extended Babu’s custody with NIA.

