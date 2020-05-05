Entrance exam dates to be announced in 2 days: State education minister
: Hours after the union HRD ministry announced new dates for professional undergraduate courses for the 2020-21 academic year, state education minister Uday Samant released a statement clarifying that...
Updated: May 05, 2020 18:04 IST
: Hours after the union HRD ministry announced new dates for professional undergraduate courses for the 2020-21 academic year, state education minister Uday Samant released a statement clarifying that dates for university examinations and entrance exams held by the state common entrance test (CET) cell will be announced in two days. Students will be intimated, he said.