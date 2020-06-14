Entrepreneur Samir Bangara dies in accident on Mum-Ahd highway

The former official of UTV Disney and founder of Qyuki Digital Media, Samir Bangara, 42, died in a fatal accident on Sunday morning, in a bike accident in Haloli, Manor, on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway.

According to Manor police, Bangara was trying to overtake a truck. “Bangara died on the spot. The bike was crushed,” said API Pratap Darade of Manor police station.

“Bangara was proceeding to Charoti in Dahanu for a bike trip as it was a Sunday,” said Darade.

“We have registered a case against deceased Bangara under Section 304(a) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicle Act. The body has been sent for post-mortem and its report is awaited,” said Darade. Bangara is survived by his wife and two kids.