Evaluate losses of fishing community due to Cyclone Nisarga, compensate them, HC tells state

The Bombay high court (HC) has directed the disaster management authority and the state to take cognisance of the representations made by the fishing community to the chief minister regarding the losses they suffered owing to Cyclone Nisarga which ravaged the Maharashtra coastline on June 3. The court directed the authorities to conduct a proper survey to evaluate the losses suffered by the community and to compensate them accordingly.

The fishing community, represented by Damodar Tandel, informed the bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice KK Tated through advocate Rakesh Bhatkar that as the losses they suffered during Cyclone Phyan were not compensated, the court should ensure that their concerns regarding the losses owing to Cyclone Nisarga are addressed, as without the compensation they would not be able to revive their activities.

Bhatkar submitted that unless a proper survey was undertaken it would not be possible to ascertain the extent of losses suffered by the fishing community, and hence the concerned authorities should be directed to conduct the survey as soon as possible. He further submitted that various representations were already made on behalf of the fishing community to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in this regard.

The counsel for the state submitted that the state would ensure that the grievances of the community were taken care of as per the representations made to the CM.

After hearing the submissions, the court directed the authorities to conduct a proper survey within three weeks and decide on the compensation to be paid to the affected persons and disposed of the petition.