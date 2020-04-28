Every day comes with a new challenge, says DCP enforcing lockdown at Asia’s largest slum

Dharavi has many claims to fame — Asia’s largest slum; once a hub of gangsters; the setting of the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire; home to an underground hip-hop movement. It’s also one of the Covid-19 hotspots in the city and since April 9, the neighbourhood has been sealed to contain the outbreak. Ensuring the lockdown is observed in this densely-packed slum settlement are officers of Mumbai Police, led by 37-year-old deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Niyati Thaker Dave.

The 2.1 square kilometres of Dharavi are home to approximately 8 lakh people from all over the country. An estimated 1.5 lakh are in containment zones, which means they cannot leave their homes and essentials must be delivered to their doorstep. Mumbai Police has 230 men and women at Dharavi police station and another 180 at Shahunagar police station. State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) personnel have stepped in to help as have 100 others from Mumbai Police’s headquarters. “What we’ve learnt is that every day is different with a new task in place,” said Dave.

Originally an electronics engineer, Dave gave up her job with Tata Consultancy Services in 2008 and joined the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 2010. Dharavi has been in her jurisdiction since July 2019.

When the Covid-19 outbreak reached the slum, Dave knew it would be a massive challenge. “It was very difficult asking people to stay inside in a place like Dharavi where people cannot walk without getting touched. We tried to enforce the law, but people were not ready to listen,” said Dave.

She realised her strategies had to be adapted to the ground reality of the slum, which is organised like a labyrinth. “The number of by lanes within the area is huge and it was not possible to track each one,” said Dave. She turned to community leaders and started making announcements in Hindi and Marathi. “We contacted [local] associations, like those [for communities from] Tamil, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Christian and Muslim associations and leaders, as well as social workers,” she said. Dave organised teams of volunteers in each chawl and building in Dharavi. These volunteers accompanied police personnel, informed locals of the do’s and don’ts, and requested people to stay home.

The police also had to ensure access to food, oversee sanitisation and set up schedules for when locals doctors could visit people in need of medical assistance. “For the first time we were doing a job that was very different from our mandate,” said Dave.

Dave arranged for 20 t0 25 community kitchens to be set up inside Dharavi. “We had to ensure people are not hungry and get at least two meals a day. We roped in NGOs and started distributing food,” she said. “Instead of 1,000 people gathering to collect food packets, we asked volunteers in each area to deliver food to people’s doorsteps,” said Dave, adding that most of those queuing for food were unemployed migrant workers.

With additional commissioner of police (central region) Veeresh Prabhu, Dave talked to civic officials to ensure toilets in Dharavi were sanitised properly. “Dharavi has 180 public toilets and 4,000 makeshift toilet booths. This was a major challenge and the need of the hour was for these toilets to be sanitised and disinfected on a daily basis. With the help of civic authorities, we managed to get it done,” said Prabhu.

Dave’s working hours have become longer during the outbreak. There are times when she returns home at 1am only to head out for work at 7am. It’s hard for Dave’s family, particularly her seven-year-old daughter. “There are times when she tries to stop me from going to work,” said Dave. “It’s a tough task to convince her how my job is different from those of other parents.”

Mumbai Police believes Dave’s strategies are working in Dharavi. Last Monday, Mumbai police commissioner Parambir Singh carried out a flag march in the area. “The march was to encourage policemen on duty who are doing a brilliant job serving the masses. I was happy to see the people supported the police by staying home,” said Singh.