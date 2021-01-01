Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Ex-CM Fadnavis says Maharashtra DGP faced interference from state govt

Ex-CM Fadnavis says Maharashtra DGP faced interference from state govt

Fadnavis alleged over interference in the police department by the Maha Vikas Aghadi-led state government and of transferring the DGP without taking him into confidence.

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 14:49 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Mumbai

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis called DGP Jaiswal’s deputation request ‘unfortunate.’ (HT PHOTO)

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and the leader of opposition in the state Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said it was “unfortunate” that DGP Subodh Jaiswal chose to go on .

Briefing the media, Fadnavis said, “It is a very sad and unfortunate development that a good officer like him had to request for a central deputation. He is a good officer but he was frustrated due to the continuous interference from the government, particularly the state home ministry.”

“Though the police department falls under the home ministry, we should provide some independence to such a crucial department for its day-to-day function,” added the Bharatiya Janata Party leader.

Fadnavis alleged over interference in the police department by the Maha Vikas Aghadi-led state government and of transferring the DGP without taking him into confidence.

“In any department, people come and go but the department keeps running. At the same time, it is also true that the officer of such calibre should go to another department like this. It is unfortunate,” reiterated the former chief minister.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers continue protests, say no question of withdrawing 2 demands
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
India lodges protest with Pakistan over Hindu temple’s demolition
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
TMC Foundation Day: Mamata Banerjee thanks ‘Maa-Mati-Manush’, party workers
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Delhi: Exits to 4 Metro stations closed to control New Year’s Day crowds
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan

latest news

4 more test positive of Covid-19 UK strain, tally reaches 29
Kriti reveals New Year resolution, will write her thoughts in a journal
by HT Entertainment Desk
Goa’s decision to not impose night curfew keeps New Year party going
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri
Iran commander vows ‘resistance’ a year after Soleimani killing
by Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.