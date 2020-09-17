Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Exam centres for JEE-Advanced doubled this year for social distancing

Exam centres for JEE-Advanced doubled this year for social distancing

Keeping in mind social distancing norms amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the number of exam centres across the country for the upcoming Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced...

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 23:35 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Keeping in mind social distancing norms amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the number of exam centres across the country for the upcoming Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced has been doubled as compared to last year.

In a statement, the organising institute, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi, has announced that most cities would have more than one examination centre this year.

“Exam cities have been increased from 164 last year to 222 this year, whereas exam centres stand at 1,150 compared to around 600 last year. Sufficient number of exam centres have been set up for the exam to ensure safety of everyone involved in the exam,” read a statement released by the JEE-Advanced office, IIT-Delhi on Thursday.

Registrations for the exam ended on Thursday and students have time till Friday to pay the fees and confirm their spot. The top 2.5 lakh students who cleared JEE-Mains are eligible to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam which is scheduled to take place on September 27.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘System of MSP, govt procurement to stay’: PM assures farmers
Sep 17, 2020 23:29 IST
Harsimrat Kaur ejects out of Cabinet over farm bills, her party stays in NDA
Sep 17, 2020 23:01 IST
‘Acquit all in Babri case for unity’: Muslim litigant Iqbal Ansari
Sep 17, 2020 23:26 IST
Former model makes sexual assault claim against Donald Trump
Sep 17, 2020 20:25 IST

latest news

Will ensure fair polls in Bengal, says governor Dhankhar. TMC responds
Sep 17, 2020 23:52 IST
Govt uses data, better training to ramp up ambulance service in Delhi
Sep 17, 2020 23:50 IST
DRI seizes red sanders worth ₹7.41 crore from Nhava Sheva, Navi Mumbai; 1 arrested
Sep 17, 2020 23:50 IST
Tenure extension of co-op society committees not political: Maharashtra government to Bombay HC
Sep 17, 2020 23:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.