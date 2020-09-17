Exam centres for JEE-Advanced doubled this year for social distancing

Keeping in mind social distancing norms amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the number of exam centres across the country for the upcoming Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced has been doubled as compared to last year.

In a statement, the organising institute, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi, has announced that most cities would have more than one examination centre this year.

“Exam cities have been increased from 164 last year to 222 this year, whereas exam centres stand at 1,150 compared to around 600 last year. Sufficient number of exam centres have been set up for the exam to ensure safety of everyone involved in the exam,” read a statement released by the JEE-Advanced office, IIT-Delhi on Thursday.

Registrations for the exam ended on Thursday and students have time till Friday to pay the fees and confirm their spot. The top 2.5 lakh students who cleared JEE-Mains are eligible to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam which is scheduled to take place on September 27.