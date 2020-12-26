Exchange plastic for food coupon: Kalyan-Dombivli civic body initiative

Sections
This initiative by the civic body is a part of the ‘Zero Waste’ policy introduced by the KDMC for over a year now. This initiative is being implemented jointly with Siddhi Waste To Green Ltd and Trupti Gruha Udyog

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 00:29 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

After the drive was started earlier this week, around 10 people have taken advantage of this. Individuals can give the 5kg of plastic waste at a collection centre opposite Pragati College, Dattanagar in Dombivli. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT photo)

In an initiative to make the city plastic-free, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has come up with a drive in which if a person gives away 5kg of plastic, he will be given a food coupon worth ₹30 that can be redeemed at a poli bhaji centre.

After the drive was started earlier this week, around 10 people have taken advantage of this. Individuals can give the 5kg of plastic waste at a collection centre opposite Pragati College, Dattanagar in Dombivli.

“We have been taking up several measures to ensure waste is collected in a proper, segregated manner. Plastic waste is one such waste that people usually dump anywhere and everywhere. One can just collect the waste and give it at the centre and actually buy food out of it,” said Ramdas Kokare, deputy commissioner, solid waste management department, KDMC.

This initiative by the civic body is a part of the ‘Zero Waste’ policy introduced by the KDMC for over a year now. This initiative is being implemented jointly with Siddhi Waste To Green Ltd and Trupti Gruha Udyog.



As of now, only one collection centre is giving these coupons while in the coming days more such centres will come up across Kalyan-Dombivli.

“We have got response from a poli bhaji centre in Kalyan. Soon, we will start this drive in Kalyan also,” added Kokare.

Earlier, the civic body had initiated an e-waste collection drive across Kalyan-Dombivli that also received good response from the citizens.

