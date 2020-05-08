Sections
Experts to meet Maharashtra CM to discuss how transportation can open up

Updated: May 08, 2020 01:24 IST

By Tanushree Venkatraman,

While the city remains under lockdown, a citizens’ group is collating mobility solutions that may be put in place when the city starts opening up. Mumbai Mobility Forum is crowd-sourcing ideas for how public transport in the city may function in a way that congestion is reduced and distancing norms are maintained. The group plans to present their ideas to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray soon.

Experts associated with Mumbai Mobility Forum have already collated some short, medium and long-term solutions for the city. Pranav Naik from the Mumbai Mobility Forum described the initiative as crowd-sourced and with inputs from experts who can help authorities implement the solutions.

Among the short-term solutions are marking seats in buses, donation drives for cycles and pop-up lanes for bicycles as short-term solutions. Medium-term suggestions include increasing the number of buses, bus-routes, train services and new Metro lines. Long-term solutions look at integration of all modes of transport, congestion charges and a smart bus network.

Naik said, “The goal is to effect long-term behavioural change towards sustainable modes of transport and wean a bulk of the population away from private transport as well as improve the quality of life for Mumbaikars.”



Adhering to physical distancing norms in Mumbai’s suburban trains and buses is a huge challenge since these are overcrowded on any given day. Physical distancing requires people to maintain a distance of at least six feet from one another. The train network ferries 7.5 million passengers daily while buses help 5 million people transit over more than 400 routes.

The city’s bicycle mayor Firoza Suresh, who is also a part of Mumbai Mobility Forum’s initiative, suggested promoting cycling as a means of transport. “Cycling is an inherently physically-distanced mode of transport. In Mumbai too, this is the right time to bring up the behaviour change,” she said.

