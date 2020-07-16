Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Fadnavis asks CM to withdraw order to appoint administrators to gram panchayats

Fadnavis asks CM to withdraw order to appoint administrators to gram panchayats

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday asked chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to withdraw a recent order issued by the rural development...

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 01:16 IST

By Ketaki Ghoge,

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday asked chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to withdraw a recent order issued by the rural development department to nominate administrators for 14,000 gram panchayats by chief executive officers of the concerned district council in consultation with the district’s guardian minister.

Fadnavis in a letter to Thackeray said, “This is a completely motivated decision aimed at gaining political upper hand during a pandemic. Nearly 50% gram panchayats will complete their tenure and will go for elections in November this year. The nomination of political administrators is a bid to squash the democratic tradition of local self-government in villages.”

He also said that most sarpanchs were against this decision and that the Akhil Bharatiya Sarpanch Parishad, an organisation of village chiefs, had even said they would move court against the July 13 government resolution.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown, the state election commission (SEC) had postponed elections to gram panchayats, whose terms ended or will end between March and November, to end of the year.



Of the 28,000 gram panchayats, around 14,000 panchayats are slated for polls. However, the SEC had recommended appointment of administrators on these bodies till the polls.

While these elections are not contested on a party symbol, elected gram panchayats are linked to political parties. In the last round of gram panchayat polls in 2017, when 3,131-odd bodies went to polls, BJP had claimed an upper hand though Congress had challenged those claims. In the upcoming polls, Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) parties will try to corner BJP to take control of these bodies.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Maha success in CBSE Class 10 exams
Jul 16, 2020 01:26 IST
Plans on for FYJC admissions
Jul 16, 2020 01:20 IST
Tough task ahead for state board students
Jul 16, 2020 01:18 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Jul 16, 2020 01:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.