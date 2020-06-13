Fadnavis meets CM, submits demands for Cyclone Nisarga-hit areas

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis met chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday and submitted a memorandum of 19 demands for coastal districts, including Raigad and Ratnagiri, which were hit by Cyclone Nisarga.

Saying that the shelter camps set up for the people who lost their homes are in bad shape and that the announced relief has not reached villagers even 10 days after the cyclone, Fadnavis has also demanded immediate arrangements for roof tins and kerosene for the villages that are yet to get back power supply.

Fadnavis, who toured parts of Konkan over the past two days, has also demanded a hike in the relief for loss of perennial crops. The state government has announced the relief for the same would be ₹50,000 per hectare.