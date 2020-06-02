Fadnavis raises stink over BMC nominating PFI for Covid-19 related burials

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis criticised the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for nominating Popular Front India to facilitate the burial of deceased Covid-19 Muslim patients. Fadnavis has alleged that PFI is known for anti-national and anti-social activities and is likely to face a ban in states like Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Jharkhand.

“Why is the BMC giving legitimacy to this tainted organisation? Is chief minister Uddhav Thackeray aware of it? PFI has faced allegations of anti-national and anti-social activities including its role in fanning the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) protests. The Enforcement Directorate is investigating this organization and its funding sources,’’ said Fadnavis.

He also tweeted, “How did the alleged anti national and anti social organization PFI get work in BMC ?”

He added that the civic body is endorsing the organisation by giving them work.

The former CM circulated a BMC circular dated May 18 by its public health department in the media that says that PFI task force’s four coordinators have to be informed about Covid-19 deaths or suspected Covid-19 deaths of Muslim patients.

“Task force team from Popular Front India will facilitate the burial of Muslim bodies, in case of a dispute,’’ states the circular. It also names the four co-ordinators (Saeed Choudhary, Iqbal Khan, Saeed Ahmad, Sadique Quereshi) from PFI. The circular was signed by executive health officer Padmaja Keskar.

BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal said, “I am getting a report from the commissioner of police and then will act. Let’s all focus on the cyclone for now.’’