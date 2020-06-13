Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Fadnavis slams government for reducing testing in Mumbai

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has accused the state government of under testing in Mumbai to keep the numbers low. Fadnavis said that the number of...

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 23:55 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has accused the state government of under testing in Mumbai to keep the numbers low. Fadnavis said that the number of Covid-19 infections has not reduced but the percentage of cases has come down because of fewer tests being conducted. “Against the capacity of 38,000 tests daily, only 14,000 samples are being taken in the state, while the number of tests in Mumbai has been reduced to 4,000 a day against the lab capacity of 12,000. Even now, 1,300 to 1,500 cases are reported daily in the city. Out of fear of the rise in numbers, the government is conducting fewer tests. Winning over the pandemic will not be possible by hiding the cases,” he said.

The Leader of the Opposition in the state said that the case fatality rate in Maharashtra is too high, accounting for 42-45% of the total deaths in the country.

