Fadnavis writes to CM Thackeray regarding high fatality rate, seeks increase in tests

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday wrote another letter to chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray, pointing to the high fatality rate in Mumbai and demanding an increase in testing capacity.

In the letter, Fadnavis said that the city’s Covid-19 case fatality rate in the last 17 days of August stood at 5.40%. Around 7,000 tests were being carried out daily, but considering the city’s population, this was too less.

Fadnavis said that the only way to tackle the spread of Covid-19 was to test more aggressively to identify positive patients, isolate and treat them.

“Despite insistence, I cannot fathom why the number of tests is not being increased. Even though the case fatality rate in the country is now at 1.92%, Mumbai’s has consistently hovered at 5%”, said Fadnavis.