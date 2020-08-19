Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Families of 50 Mumbai policemen, who died of Covid-19, receive ₹50 lakh each

Families of 50 Mumbai policemen, who died of Covid-19, receive ₹50 lakh each

The Maharashtra government has given ₹50 lakh each to the families of 50 Mumbai policemen who lost their lives while carrying out their responsibilities during the fight to contain...

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 16:48 IST

By Vijay Kumar Yadav,

The Maharashtra government has given ₹50 lakh each to the families of 50 Mumbai policemen who lost their lives while carrying out their responsibilities during the fight to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. The government has released a total of ₹25 crore and the police department has ensured that the funds do not get stuck in the usual red-tape, said a senior IPS officer, requesting anonymity.

Till August 19, 4,440 Mumbai policemen have been infected with the virus and 59 of them have succumbed. The Mumbai police conducted an internal survey which showed that most policemen who succumbed were either posted near containment zones or lived or worked in a containment zone or close to one. Of the 59 personnel, most were above the age of 50 and some of them were about to retire, added the senior police officer.

“Apart from the funds sanctioned by the state government, the Mumbai police have released ₹10 lakh from the Mumbai Police Foundation for each of the martyrs. We have reached out to the families of 58 of the 59 personnel who lost their lives till now. Rupees 5.8 crore has been provided as compensation by the Mumbai police,” the officer added.

“It’s our responsibility as a department to ensure the emotional and financial well-being of each of our staff members so that each one of us stands fearlessly in the battle against the pandemic,” he said.



Apart from the compensation to the deceased personnel’s families, the Mumbai police have rewarded 3,867 policemen who reported to work despite knowing the risk and got infected with ₹10,000 and an appreciation letter, added the officer.

The Mumbai police have also given ₹1 lakh advance to 121 policemen who tested positive for the virus and needed financial support. The funds were made available through the Mumbai Police Welfare Fund, added the officer.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

He shed a few tears: Ashwin recalls how Dhoni decided to retire from Tests
Aug 19, 2020 17:32 IST
Bihar board proposes 30% cut in syllabus, govt refers it to experts
Aug 19, 2020 17:32 IST
Section of Goa govt employees protest against state authorities, demand safer workplace
Aug 19, 2020 17:28 IST
DDMA gives nod to reopen hotels in Delhi; weekly markets to open on trial basis, gyms to remain closed
Aug 19, 2020 17:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.