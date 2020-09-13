Family of deceased patient booked for abusing, threatening doctors at KEM Hospital, Mumbai

Bhoiwada police on Saturday evening registered a first information report (FIR) against family members of 17-year-old boy who died of cardiac arrest at KEM Hospital in the wee hours of September 9, for abusing and threatening doctors at the hospital.

Prakash Parmar, father of deceased Jatin Parmar, said, “My son was admitted at KEM Hospital as he had fever. However, during the treatment doctors declared him dead, but he was alive.”

Navin Parmar, Jatin’s brother, said, “Jatin was down with fever since September 6. The local doctor advised us to admit him, so we admitted him to KEM Hospital. On September 7, the doctors kept him in the intensive care unit, and in the intervening night of September 8 and 9 they told us that my brother had died. But when we touched his chest we felt that his heart was beating.”

“Doctors had taken off the ventilator so we asked them to put him back on ventilator. But instead of listening to us, they called the police. We demanded for a post-mortem but the hospital authority denied. He had tested negative for Covid-19,” Navin added.

Hemant Deshmukh, dean of KEM Hospital, said, “We did his ECG, which proved that the patient was dead. Doctors put him on ventilator after they [Jatin’s family] threatened them and ventilator pushes air into the lungs which makes a sound. His preliminary post-mortem report states he died due to cardiac arrest.”

“After his death, more than 30 people came to the hospital and started threatening and abusing doctors. They even tore government records. On September 10, we spoke to the police regarding this issue. A video of that incident went viral on social media today,” Deshmukh said.

Hospital authorities then approached Bhoiwada police and filed a complaint against the persons seen in the video. Senior inspector Vinod Kamble said, “We have registered a case under sections 141 (unlawful assembly), 143 (being member of unlawful assembly), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code, section 6 of Epidemic Diseases Act and section 5 of the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2010. We are investigating the case and examining the video to identify the people who were abusing doctors.”