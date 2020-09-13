Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Family of deceased patient booked for abusing, threatening doctors at KEM Hospital, Mumbai

Family of deceased patient booked for abusing, threatening doctors at KEM Hospital, Mumbai

Bhoiwada police on Saturday evening registered a first information report (FIR) against family members of 17-year-old boy who died of cardiac arrest at KEM Hospital in the wee...

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 00:14 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Bhoiwada police on Saturday evening registered a first information report (FIR) against family members of 17-year-old boy who died of cardiac arrest at KEM Hospital in the wee hours of September 9, for abusing and threatening doctors at the hospital.

Prakash Parmar, father of deceased Jatin Parmar, said, “My son was admitted at KEM Hospital as he had fever. However, during the treatment doctors declared him dead, but he was alive.”

Navin Parmar, Jatin’s brother, said, “Jatin was down with fever since September 6. The local doctor advised us to admit him, so we admitted him to KEM Hospital. On September 7, the doctors kept him in the intensive care unit, and in the intervening night of September 8 and 9 they told us that my brother had died. But when we touched his chest we felt that his heart was beating.”

“Doctors had taken off the ventilator so we asked them to put him back on ventilator. But instead of listening to us, they called the police. We demanded for a post-mortem but the hospital authority denied. He had tested negative for Covid-19,” Navin added.



Hemant Deshmukh, dean of KEM Hospital, said, “We did his ECG, which proved that the patient was dead. Doctors put him on ventilator after they [Jatin’s family] threatened them and ventilator pushes air into the lungs which makes a sound. His preliminary post-mortem report states he died due to cardiac arrest.”

“After his death, more than 30 people came to the hospital and started threatening and abusing doctors. They even tore government records. On September 10, we spoke to the police regarding this issue. A video of that incident went viral on social media today,” Deshmukh said.

Hospital authorities then approached Bhoiwada police and filed a complaint against the persons seen in the video. Senior inspector Vinod Kamble said, “We have registered a case under sections 141 (unlawful assembly), 143 (being member of unlawful assembly), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code, section 6 of Epidemic Diseases Act and section 5 of the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2010. We are investigating the case and examining the video to identify the people who were abusing doctors.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Serum Institute to resume Covid-19 vaccine trial after DGCI gives nod
Sep 13, 2020 00:12 IST
Sonia Gandhi to travel outside India for medical check-up with Rahul
Sep 13, 2020 00:03 IST
Donald Trump looks west, eyeing new paths to White House
Sep 12, 2020 23:19 IST
Antarctica is still free of Covid-19. Can it stay that way?
Sep 12, 2020 22:47 IST

latest news

Coastal road project: BMC applies for wildlife clearance to translocate of 18 coral colonies along south Mumbai coast
Sep 13, 2020 00:28 IST
Union defence minister Rajnath Singh speaks to Navy veteran, says attack by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai ‘deplorable and unacceptable’
Sep 13, 2020 00:24 IST
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 case tally rises to 1,037,765
Sep 13, 2020 00:20 IST
Kolkata man held for threat calls to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, home minister Anil Deshmukh, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut
Sep 13, 2020 00:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.