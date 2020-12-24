Farm loans fraud in Maharashtra: ED attaches sugar plant, assets worth ₹255 crore

Investigations have revealed that the accused persons created the data on the farmers, who supplied the sugarcane to the factory, by collecting their KYC at the time of purchasing the sugarcane from them. (Pic for representation)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday attached sugar plant, machinery, land, balances in a bank account and shares totalling to ₹255 crores of Gangakhed Sugar & Energy Limited (GSEL) and others in connection with a multi-crore bank fraud case, in which agricultural loans were fraudulently availed in the name of farmers.

ED officers said assets worth ₹255 crores of GSEL, Yogeswari Hatcheries, Gangakhed Solar Power Limited have been attached under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA). The attached assets include sugar plant and machinery of GSEL worth ₹247 crores, situated at Gangakhed, in Parbhani district of Maharashtra, land worth ₹5 crores of GSEL, Yogeswari Hatcheries, Gangakhed Power Solar Limited situated in Parbhani, Beed and Dhule districts. Also bank balance of ₹1.58 crores, investment in shares worth ₹1.91 crores were held in the name of GSEL.

Read more: ED raids 10 places in Maharashtra ‘linked’ to sugar baron Ratnakar Gutte

ED had initiated an investigation in the case in May 2019, based on a first information report (FIR) registered by Gangakhed police against GSEL, its chairman Ratnakar Gutte and others.

The FIR alleged that GSEL chairman and other accused allegedly conspired and by cheating, forgery and falsifying documents fraudulently availed agricultural loans in the name of poor farmers, based on forged loan proposals submitted to the banks. Gutte was also arrested in the case. The crime investigation department (CID), Aurangabad, investigated the case and filed a charge sheet revealing details of misappropriation of the funds.

Investigations have revealed that the accused persons created the data on the farmers, who supplied the sugarcane to the factory, by collecting their KYC at the time of purchasing the sugarcane from them. The factory further signed an agreement with the banks for obtaining an agricultural loan for the farmers. Under the agreement, GSEL becomes the agent for the banks, whose responsibility was to do KYC verification of the farmers.

“During the period from 2012-13 to 2016-17, GSEL forged agricultural loan proposals in the name of farmers based on of the KYC and submitted them to the banks. Banks had sanctioned the agricultural loan of around ₹ 772 crores. Using this modus operandi, around ₹635 crores were disbursed by the banks into the bank accounts opened in the name of the farmers,” ED officers said.

GSEPL fraudulently availed loans from Andhra Bank, UCO Bank, United Bank of India, Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, Ratnakar Bank in the guise of ‘crop loan’ to 8,000 to 10,000 farmers on the guarantee given by GSEPL.

The funds were never utilised by the farmers and instead, they were siphoned-off into different bank accounts of the GSEL, ED officers added.

As agricultural loans of around ₹255 crores have become non-performing assets (NPA), hence, the assets have been provisionally attached under PMLA, ED stated.