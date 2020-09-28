Fashion designer duped of ₹15.05 lakh in dating club membership scam in Mumbai

A 40-year-old fashion designer was duped of ₹15.05 lakh by a gang that lured people into paying money to join a dating club.

The complainant, Jayantibhai V, a fashion designer who owns a store in Vile Parle, and resides at Dahisar, in his complaint said, “In March 2020, he received a call from a woman who identified herself as Sonali. She asked him to join the dating club and meet ‘beautiful women’. She also offered lakhs of rupees if he registered with their dating and friendship club service.”

The complaint said that he ignored the call, but on June 3 he received a call again from another woman who lured him with a similar offer. The woman told him many men and women were members of her club and they provided service to many who were separated or divorced. She also enticed him with an offer to earn ₹30,000 to ₹40,000.

“I was asked to deposit ₹25,000 for lifetime club membership. From June 3 to August 22 the accused demanded ₹15.05 lakh citing various reasons, but never provided any contact number of women,” said Jayantibhai in his complaint.

The complainant later realised that he was being cheated and decided to file a complaint. An officer from Vile Parle police station said, “We have registered an offence and are investigating the case.”

Police booked unknown fraudsters under section 419 (punishment for cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code and section 66(C) (punishment for identity theft), 66(D) (punishment for cheating by impersonation by using computer resource] of Information Technology Act.